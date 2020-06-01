Seattle Antifa Steals AR Style Rifle from Burning Cop Cruiser

Once again, a legally armed man saves the day when he confiscated a stolen AR style weapon that a criminal rioter dressed in all black tried to steal from a burning cop.

Video has surfaced showing what appears to be a member of the formally recognized domestic terrorist group “ANTIFA” attempting to loot a loaded AR-15 tactical sporting rifle from a police vehicle that had been set on fire.

A scary moment from earlier on @komonews, a man pulled out a large weapon (AR-15?) and another person pulled it out of his hands. Smartly, KOMO pulled away from coverage as no one knew what was going to happen next but no shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/ToQ7jipM4N — John Colucci 😷 (@johncolucci) May 31, 2020

As the man dressed in the Antifa uniform pulls the weapon from the cop car, it is clearly seen that the man wast observing the weapon and starting to grip it before an armed citizen dubbed “Johnny on the spot” approached the assumed terrorist.

Again a legal gun owner was able to disarmed the assumed dangerous theif all while holding an AR-style rifle and a glock pointed right onto the assumed terrorists . This disarming of a violent rioter undoubtedly prevented the loss of life of every single person who was on the ground including police, innocent civilians, and criminal rioters.



President Trump Declares Antifa Terrorist Organization Following Chinese-Funded Leftist Insurrection

We are seeing in cities go up in flames across the nation as ANTIFA continues to burn down the same neighborhoods their fomenting into chaos.

These actions are made all the more disturbing when contrasted with the fact that CNN and other propaganda networks have engaged in portraying these rioters as peaceful, despite video evidence suggesting a fascination with violence.

the cop that left the rifle in the vehicle better have a f*****g good excuse. Good job to Johnny on the Spot though. https://t.co/C1kcA3tgim — LT FREEDOM (@lt_freedom) May 31, 2020

The Seattle police department released a tweet from their official account offering their thanks to the man for “safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives.” Reports confirm that a rifle had been fired.

As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police. (1/2) https://t.co/q9jypdxfco — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

There were no reports of injury from the discharge and firing of the stolen police weapon, and they were unsure who fired it. Brandi Kruse , a reporter who works with the security officer who disarmed the AR style rifle had tweeted that a person took the rifle and fired into vehicles, but no one appeared hurt.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 60% off now!