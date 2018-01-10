Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Seattle has decided to impose a 1.75 cent per ounce tax on all sugary beverages within the city with the hopes of raising a $15 million revenue stream that it will use for programs to help people “have better access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” as Seattle station KIRO 7 explains.

The price of Gatorade Frost Variety Pack at Costco, usually $15.99, with the $10.34 tax, shot up to $26.33, leaving customers with sticker-shock.

There’s more than a few problems with the new tax scheme, which a sign right next to the Gatorade in Costco helpfully demonstrates.

Seattle new sugar tax .. on all drinks !!! pic.twitter.com/Piygr3Haim — Samantha Rose 💋 (@SamSalinas22) January 8, 2018

