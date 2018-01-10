Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Image Credits: @SamSalinas22 / Twitter.

Seattle has decided to impose a 1.75 cent per ounce tax on all sugary beverages within the city with the hopes of raising a $15 million revenue stream that it will use for programs to help people “have better access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” as Seattle station KIRO 7 explains.

The price of Gatorade Frost Variety Pack at Costco, usually $15.99, with the $10.34 tax, shot up to $26.33, leaving customers with sticker-shock.

There’s more than a few problems with the new tax scheme, which a sign right next to the Gatorade in Costco helpfully demonstrates.

Read more


Related Articles

Zinke Removing Florida from Offshore Drilling Plan

Zinke Removing Florida from Offshore Drilling Plan

Government
Comments
Clinton-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump Administration On Rescinding DACA

Clinton-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump Administration On Rescinding DACA

Government
Comments

Democrats Admit They Need Illegals For Their Votes

Government
Comments

First Denaturalization Occurs After Start of Operation Janus, DOJ says

Government
Comments

Dems Unveil ‘Stable Genius Act’ To Evaluate Trump’s Mental Health

Government
Comments

Comments