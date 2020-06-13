Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Has a Border Wall, Conducts ‘Deportations’

Image Credits: Noah Riffe/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Seattle, Washington’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting ‘deportations’.

CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.

Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:


What’s happening now in Seattle happened 150 yrs ago in Paris. They called themselves “Communtards” — idiocracy is nothing new. It ended in tears.

Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.

On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.

The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.

Read more

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'Whites Go to the Back!': Seattle Black Lives Matter Forces All Whites to Back Of Protest March

‘Whites Go to the Back!’: Seattle Black Lives Matter Forces All Whites to Back Of Protest March

U.S. News
Comments
Corporate America Pledges $1.7 Billion to Black Lives Matter

Corporate America Pledges $1.7 Billion to Black Lives Matter

U.S. News
Comments

CHAZ 2.0? Nashville Protesters descend on Tennessee Capitol As governor Vows ‘Autonomous Zones Will Not Be Tolerated’

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Reinstates Zerohedge After Admitting It Made An “Error”

U.S. News
comments

Anonymous Berkeley Professor Shreds BLM Injustice Narrative

U.S. News
comments

Comments