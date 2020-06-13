Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Has a Border Wall, Conducts ‘Deportations’

Seattle, Washington’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting ‘deportations’.

CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.

Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:

Suddenly the left believes in wall and understands you need a border to have a country. #CHAZ #chazseattle pic.twitter.com/osa77FS84i — Ryan rechnitzer (@RyanRechnitzer) June 12, 2020



What’s happening now in Seattle happened 150 yrs ago in Paris. They called themselves “Communtards” — idiocracy is nothing new. It ended in tears.

Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.

On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.

The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.

Occupiers forced this guy out who was live-streaming inside the zone. The crowd was calling him a white supremacist, though the man being pushed out says he’s simply an anti-abortion advocate. The crowd chanted, “Who don’t matter? This motherfucker!” pic.twitter.com/qCBl1K7G90 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

Read more

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!