Seattle Caregiver Denied Coronavirus Screening - Despite Showing All Symptoms

A Seattle caregiver described her futile attempt to get tested for coronavirus despite displaying all symptoms of the illness.

Writing under the Twitter handle @into_the_brush, the woman says she wanted to get tested as a precaution since she worked with elderly people, was displaying signs of the illness, and had a history of chronic bronchitis.

I live in Seattle, I have all symptoms of COVID-19 and have a history of chronic bronchitis. Since I work in a physical therapy clinic with many 65+ patients and those with chronic illnesses, I decided to be responsible and go to get tested. This is how that went. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

“Since I work in a physical therapy clinic with many 65+ patients and those with chronic illnesses, I decided to be responsible and go to get tested. This is how that went,” she began.

What follows is a disastrous series of phone calls as the woman tries to navigate the circuitous network of healthcare bureaucracies, at the end of which she is told she does not qualify for the screening.

I called 2 primary care doctors. One told me they don't know where to get testing, and that I should not to seek out testing. The other one told me to go to an urgent care or ER. I called the Urgent Care, they also had no idea where tests are, but told me to call the hospital. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020 The lady with the hotline was very kind and professional and understood my concern about my own health and those at my clinic. (Which is currently being sanitized). However, I was told I do not qualify for testing. And I was not given a timeline or info on current resources. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020 The only way I can get treated is if my symptoms get so bad I develop pneumonia or bronchitis, which is very likely in my case. Then I'll be in the ER and quarantined for several days while waiting for a test and for the results to come back. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

“The only way I can get treated is if my symptoms get so bad I develop pneumonia or bronchitis, which is very likely in my case,” the woman says. “Then I’ll be in the ER and quarantined for several days while waiting for a test and for the results to come back.”

She concludes by claiming she would be staying home from work, reminding everyone to “wash your f*cking hands,” and explaining to only call the coronavirus hotline if all symptoms are detected.

To sum up: this is not contained. No one knows what the fuck is happening. I can't work. WASH YOUR FUCKING HANDS. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020 Since this is getting attention. COVID-19 HOTLINE: 1-800-525-0127 DON'T CALL unless you are experiencing all symptoms or have been exposed to a case. Leave the lines open to people who need it most. Any other questions can be answered on the CDC, WHO, or WA public health sites. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

The woman’s unsettling anecdote comes as six people infected with coronavirus in Washington state died this week, with at least four of the deaths being linked to one nursing home in the Seattle area.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Alex Jones breaks down how the Army Is Preparing for 3 million people to die from the coronavirus.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!