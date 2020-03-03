Seattle Caregiver Denied Coronavirus Screening - Despite Showing All Symptoms

Image Credits: evrim ertik / Getty Images.

A Seattle caregiver described her futile attempt to get tested for coronavirus despite displaying all symptoms of the illness.

Writing under the Twitter handle @into_the_brush, the woman says she wanted to get tested as a precaution since she worked with elderly people, was displaying signs of the illness, and had a history of chronic bronchitis.

“Since I work in a physical therapy clinic with many 65+ patients and those with chronic illnesses, I decided to be responsible and go to get tested. This is how that went,” she began.

What follows is a disastrous series of phone calls as the woman tries to navigate the circuitous network of healthcare bureaucracies, at the end of which she is told she does not qualify for the screening.

“The only way I can get treated is if my symptoms get so bad I develop pneumonia or bronchitis, which is very likely in my case,” the woman says. “Then I’ll be in the ER and quarantined for several days while waiting for a test and for the results to come back.”

She concludes by claiming she would be staying home from work, reminding everyone to “wash your f*cking hands,” and explaining to only call the coronavirus hotline if all symptoms are detected.

The woman’s unsettling anecdote comes as six people infected with coronavirus in Washington state died this week, with at least four of the deaths being linked to one nursing home in the Seattle area.

