Seattle Forces Public School Students To Get Vaccinated During Winter Break

A notice sent to parents by Seattle Public Schools warns that thousands of students could be banned from returning to school after Christmas break if they are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The school district’s notice reads, “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.”

“Personal” or “philosophical” exemptions for the MMR vaccine were eliminated by state lawmakers in May of 2019.

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is the main immunization the school district is focusing on before allowing students to return to class.

To assist families who may not be able to afford the shots, the district is offering free immunization clinics over the holiday break to help students get in compliance with the mandatory vaccination laws.

Meanwhile, a story out of Texas totally disproves the theory of herd immunity that drives school districts like Seattle Public Schools to force students to receive vaccinations.

Despite a 100% vaccination rate, St. Theresa Catholic School in Texas closed early for winter break due to a whooping cough outbreak.

But don’t worry – despite there being no proof unvaccinated individuals are responsible for recent outbreaks of contagious infections, the nice folks over at MIT have created a tattoo that contains vaccination records.

“This technology could enable the rapid and anonymous detection of patient vaccination history to ensure that every child is vaccinated,” MIT researcher Kevin McHugh said in a statement.

Forced vaccinations cannot be allowed to spread if Americans hope to retain their individual freedoms.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!