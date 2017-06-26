Seattle Hiked Its Minimum Wage, Here’s How It’s Impacting Low-Income Workers

Image Credits: Fibonacci Blue / Flickr.

Helping the “forgotten man” was an important and successful message for President Donald Trump in his election campaign.

He tapped into the anxieties of many Americans who are struggling to find work and are watching as traditional industries disappear or are gobbled up by automation.

While some of this development has been natural, much has been artificially created by bad policies. In particular: the minimum wage.

A bombshell report was released Monday about the impact of minimum wage hikes in Seattle, Washington. The study, conducted by economists at the University of Washington, showed that minimum wage laws significantly decreased employment for lower-income workers.

Read More


Related Articles

Yes, the Fed Really Is Holding Down Interest Rates

Yes, the Fed Really Is Holding Down Interest Rates

Economy
Comments
Report: $15 Minimum Wage in Seattle Killed Jobs

Report: $15 Minimum Wage in Seattle Killed Jobs

Economy
Comments

Globalist Corporations Forced To Bow To The Will Of The People

Economy
Comments

McDonald’s Replacing Cashiers with Robot Kiosks

Economy
Comments

Sears Closing Another 20 Stores Amid Ongoing Sales Slide

Economy
Comments

Comments