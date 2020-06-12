Seattle Leftists Mocked for Asking for Supplies, Planting Garden in “Autonomous Zone”

Leftist protesters are being mocked on social media after creating an “autonomous zone” in Seattle, then turning around and asking for supplies.

The leftists situated in the Antifa-occupied, police-free region, given the gender fluid title “Chaz,” released a list asking for an assortment of needed supplies, undermining their vision of an independent, autonomous society.

The “Autonomous” zone doesn’t seem all that autonomous… pic.twitter.com/dm2sxUlmsl — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 12, 2020

“The ‘Autonomous’ zone doesn’t seem all that autonomous…” one person observed on Twitter.

They’re literally asking mom for a juice box and pizza rolls. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 12, 2020

When I need supplies, I take the money I earned from my job and buy those things. “Adulting” is hard in Chazistan. — Mark C. Kelly (@markckellyGA) June 12, 2020

In a glimpse of how communism leads to starvation, images from inside the zone also show the protesters have attempted to self-sustain by planting a small garden, which is also being ridiculed on social media.

They just poured a bunch of dirt over cardboard and called it a garden. Bruh. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AbZvHl8QEf — Sophia (WARLORD) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 11, 2020

#antifa planted a garden 🤣 PLEEEEEEEZE do not take this away from me!!! pic.twitter.com/lS9YHu4rWt — Matthew Rife (@MatthewPRife) June 11, 2020

The “People’s Garden” in the Seattle CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/IgdPCAVjGY — intelwave 🌺 (@inteldotwav) June 11, 2020

One gardener on Twitter went through the photos and broke down how the garden will likely be unsuccessful.

Commie farming thread begin! im a farmer, these lazy bastards claim they made a garden to feed their commune. Lets take it apart. First off, they laid down brown gardening paper and just put potting soil ontop, the ground is still living turf and since it's a park its pic.twitter.com/kS1TzWyYOv — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

lmao, a couple scrawny romain lettuce plants and potted herbs and vegis from a gardening store. They didn't grown any of this from seed, meaning if these plants die they are fucked and cant plant more. Also garden store plants are GMO so they can't seed save either. pic.twitter.com/AB04JoNnsT — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

tldr they are using meme plants that spend more calories than they produce, and this garden is completely unsustainable and unable to last longer than a season, and cannot feed even one person. — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

President Trump, meanwhile, has called on the Democrat mayor of Seattle to put an end to the “Seattle takeover.”

Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020

“These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue,” the president tweeted on Friday. “The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!”



Antifa created their own country in downtown Seattle, and things aren’t going so well.

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!