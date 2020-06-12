Seattle Leftists Mocked for Asking for Supplies, Planting Garden in “Autonomous Zone”

Leftist protesters are being mocked on social media after creating an “autonomous zone” in Seattle, then turning around and asking for supplies.

The leftists situated in the Antifa-occupied, police-free region, given the gender fluid title “Chaz,” released a list asking for an assortment of needed supplies, undermining their vision of an independent, autonomous society.

“The ‘Autonomous’ zone doesn’t seem all that autonomous…” one person observed on Twitter.

In a glimpse of how communism leads to starvation, images from inside the zone also show the protesters have attempted to self-sustain by planting a small garden, which is also being ridiculed on social media.

One gardener on Twitter went through the photos and broke down how the garden will likely be unsuccessful.

President Trump, meanwhile, has called on the Democrat mayor of Seattle to put an end to the “Seattle takeover.”

“These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue,” the president tweeted on Friday. “The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!”


Antifa created their own country in downtown Seattle, and things aren’t going so well.

