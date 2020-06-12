Seattle Mayor Celebrates "Summer of Love" as Rape and Violent Crime Soars in 'CHAZ' Communist Utopia

The Mayor of Seattle celebrated a “summer of love” even as rape and violent crime soared in the new “autonomous zone” Communist utopia set up by left-wing extremists in a 6 block area of the city.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, is a police-free district of Seattle that has been overrun by Black Lives Matter protesters since Monday.

After the police building was boarded up (with the tacit support of members of the city council), the first thing protesters did was to build a border wall and check the identities of everyone entering and leaving (oh the irony).

A local SoundCloud rapper called Raz Simone then appointed himself as “warlord” of the area and began making demands of police.

Left-wing extremists then complained that homeless people had taken all their food and requested that people make donations of soy food products.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan then appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo and declared that the occupation could lead to a “summer of love.”

“How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks looks like this?” Cuomo asked.

“I don’t know. We could have a summer of love!” Durkan responded.

Apparently, this “summer of love” will include rape, robbery and other many other violent crimes.

“Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we’re not able to get to [them],” warned Seattle’s Police Chief.

Crime in the area has risen 300 per cent since the mob took over and police response times are three times longer than normal.

Those accused of wrongdoing are subjected to immediate mob justice, which in this case included them surrounding and interrogating an accused thief.

Looks like their Communist utopia is going exactly as expected!

While President Trump and others have called for the situation to be brought back under control, I say just leave them to it and enjoy watching this ‘destined for success’ experiment unfold naturally.

