Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

Seattle news station Q13 FOX was caught broadcasting a doctored version of President Trump’s border speech on Wednesday during which the video was manipulated to show Trump sticking out his tongue and making him look stupid.

The clip, which was aired live on Tuesday night, shows Trump finishing a sentence before appearing to stick out his tongue for an elongated amount of time. The video then cuts to a generic station ID screen.

The intent of the video is clearly to make President Trump look ridiculous.

“That comparison reveals the Q13 video creating a loop of the President licking his lips — making it seem bizarre and unbalanced — it also seems that someone distorted the President’s face and my have added an orange tone to his skin,” reports MyNorthWest.

Q13 FOX responded to the controversy by releasing a statement saying that the individual responsible for the stunt has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

“We are investigating this to determine what happened,” said Q13’s news director. “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”

The trick was likely accomplished with the aid of deep fake technology, a human image synthesis technique where an original authentic video and a fake video are spliced together to show “a person or persons performing an action at an event that never occurred in reality.”

The mainstream media has repeatedly expressed concern that bad actors such as Russia could exploit deep fake technology to mislead the American public. Back in September, three lawmakers sent a letter to the Director of National Intelligence warning AI deepfakes “have the potential to disrupt every facet of our society.”

However, the Q13 FOX story has received absolutely no mainstream media coverage since coming to light yesterday.

For over a year, the media has been scaremongering about Russia exploiting deepfake technology to deceive the American people. An anti-Trump liberal in Seattle does it during a live presidential Oval Office address and none of them even report on it. Let that sink in. https://t.co/xkyfWLytKU — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 10, 2019

This is somewhat ironic given that the corporate press engaged in a week long demonization campaign of Infowars by claiming that I had doctored a video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta having a physical confrontation with a White House staffer during Trump’s press conference back in November.

In reality, as the video below documents, no such doctoring took place. Despite this, the media vehemently asserted that the White House had shared a video manipulated with the intention of deceiving the American people.

Zero interest has been shown in the Fox13 example, despite clear evidence of manipulation being uncovered.

