Seattle Poised to Run Out of Money Amid Record Homelessness

Two powerful companies failed to stop a new tax in liberal Seattle, a city that can’t get enough taxes to waste according to an economist.

Mega-corporations Amazon and Starbucks watched this week as the far-left Seattle City Council voted 9-0 for a new tax that affects the two biggest employers in the city.

Amazon, in fact, is currently expanding beyond its 45,000 employees and plans to add 7,000 more employees and build a new skyscraper. Those plans, however, made be put on hold, the company has announced.

