Seattle Police Chief: CHAZ Is Slowing Response Time, But We Are Still Responding Everywhere

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stated that there aren’t any no-police response zones in the city, “and we are still responding to every single call in every area of the city.”

“And certainly, because we’re not in the precinct, response times across the entire east precinct area have increased.”

