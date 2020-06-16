Seattle Police Chief: CHAZ Is Slowing Response Time, But We Are Still Responding Everywhere

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stated that there aren’t any no-police response zones in the city, “and we are still responding to every single call in every area of the city.”


Best added that barricades around the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Area (CHOP) “prevent us from going in as quickly and as efficiently as we’d like to.”

“And certainly, because we’re not in the precinct, response times across the entire east precinct area have increased.”

In the Communist utopia of CHAZ, things are going entirely as expected!

