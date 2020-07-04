Seattle Protesters Standing On I-5 Highway At Night Hit By Car

Video out of Seattle taken at around 1:30 AM early Saturday morning shows two protesters getting hit by a car that was driving around a curved highway with poor visibility at night.



WARNING, GRAPHIC:

Two Seattle protesters just got run over. Don’t stand in the middle of the road at night, damn. pic.twitter.com/TqBcUtfszl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

Moment before impact at the BLM protest in Seattle. The protest had gone on for almost 2 hours, moving from street to street before reaching the highway, where they parked vans on the road and prepared to block vehicles. With the van obscuring the road, few saw the car coming. pic.twitter.com/iVITRLPgND — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

Aftermath of the impact at the Black Lives Matter abolish-the-police protest in Seattle on the I5. The driver got away. The protesters called 911 and nearby police to help the injured. pic.twitter.com/cFtfRcHaoG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

Police, firefighters and EMTs attended the scene. Two police cruisers pursued the driver after coming through. pic.twitter.com/ZAuHa2m4AL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

The driver did not accelerate or hit the protesters on purpose. You can see the driver apply the brakes right before they clear the van, once the protesters come into view. pic.twitter.com/NSNPtulYJ0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020



A protester was seen attacking the driver after the incident:

This is the vehicle that ran over 2 peacefull protesters on mother bound I-5. White jaguar, Washington plates BPA6961 #seattleprotest #CHOP pic.twitter.com/PkUJnzzuzR — Fedtuedeed (@fedtuedeed) July 4, 2020



From King 5:

Two protesters were hit by a car on I-5 in downtown Seattle around 1:30 am Saturday. The Seattle Fire tweeted out that medics transported two females, estimated to be in their 20s, to Harborview from the scene. Fire officials said one patient is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

“Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation,” Highway State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said Saturday morning after confirming the driver was taken into custody.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020



Blocking traffic at night around a curved road while wearing mostly dark clothing is a terrible idea.

The media is no doubt waiting to learn the race and political ideology of the driver before deciding whether to blow this up into a big story.

UPDATE: Someone ran the Jaguar’s plates and found the owner is a 27-year-old black man. The man’s name is common among Ethiopian immigrants. Police said the driver is a 27-year-old which suggests it could be the same person but I’m holding off on identifying them until it’s confirmed.

