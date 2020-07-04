Seattle Protesters Standing On I-5 Highway At Night Hit By Car

Image Credits: @stillgray/Twitter.

Video out of Seattle taken at around 1:30 AM early Saturday morning shows two protesters getting hit by a car that was driving around a curved highway with poor visibility at night.

WARNING, GRAPHIC:


A protester was seen attacking the driver after the incident:


From King 5:

Two protesters were hit by a car on I-5 in downtown Seattle around 1:30 am Saturday.

The Seattle Fire tweeted out that medics transported two females, estimated to be in their 20s, to Harborview from the scene.

Fire officials said one patient is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

“Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation,” Highway State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said Saturday morning after confirming the driver was taken into custody.


Blocking traffic at night around a curved road while wearing mostly dark clothing is a terrible idea.

The media is no doubt waiting to learn the race and political ideology of the driver before deciding whether to blow this up into a big story.

UPDATE: Someone ran the Jaguar’s plates and found the owner is a 27-year-old black man. The man’s name is common among Ethiopian immigrants. Police said the driver is a 27-year-old which suggests it could be the same person but I’m holding off on identifying them until it’s confirmed.

Seattle has finally taken a stand and sent in police to the CHOP after violence erupted over the weekend resulting in the death of a teenager.

