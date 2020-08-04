Seattle to Replace Police with ‘Gender-Affirming, Anti-Racist’ Department of Community Safety

Seattle is moving to disband and replace its police force with a community-led initiative over accusations that the force “[perpetuates] racism and violence” and upholds “white supremacy culture.”

The progressive Washington city, famed for its now-defunct far left anarchist commune known as CHAZ or CHOP, is moving to reach a resolution to dissolve its police force in favor of a “civilian led Department of Community Safety & Violence Prevention.”

A “blueprint” on how the police would be defunded was offered, and “community-led activities” with non-profit organizations focused on “housing, food security, and other basic needs” alongside “culturally-relevant expertise rooted in community connections,” to be outlined as a viable replacement for the police force.

In a series of alarming tweets, Director of Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty Christopher Rufo revealed the plans supported by Seattle’s City Council. Although a date for the police’s defunding has not been set, the majority of the city’s council members agree to follow through with the resolution.

In the proposed legislation, the council argues that the Seattle Police Department "[perpetuates] racism and violence" and upholds "white supremacy culture."

Written in verbiage couched in progressive phraseology, the new proposal finds groups “well-versed in de-escalation skills” coupled with “trauma-informed, gender-affirming, anti-racist praxis” and who are “committed to hiring staff from the communities they serve” to be worthy of police funding.

Some of the prerequisites to be met included:

Culturally-relevant expertise rooted in community connections and support

Well-versed in de-escalation skills and mental health support

Peer-led models prioritized

Including trauma-informed, gender-affirming, anti-racist praxis

Connected to resources like housing, food security, and other basic needs with wrap-around services and long-term support

Committed to retention of social service workers with adequate and equitable pay and benefits, preferably unionized

Committed to hiring and retaining staff who are from the communities they serve and with lived experience of criminalization

Demonstrated commitment to a harm-reduction model, including safer consumption practices.

Rufo then added, “And finally, the plan demands that the City conduct an “immediate transfer of underutilized public land for BIPOC community ownership”—in essence, the redistribution of land, which is a hallmark of Marxist regimes.”

And finally, the plan demands that the City conduct an "immediate transfer of underutilized public land for BIPOC community ownership"—in essence, the redistribution of land, which is a hallmark of Marxist regimes.

“This is madness,” Rufo adds. “If Seattle moves forward with its plan to abolish the police and permanently close the region’s largest jail, it will lead to the immediate collapse of public order. But for now, the political class is following the mob. Beware.”

"This is madness," Rufo adds. "If Seattle moves forward with its plan to abolish the police and permanently close the region's largest jail, it will lead to the immediate collapse of public order. But for now, the political class is following the mob. Beware."

When police fled a Seattle precinct during the George Floyd riots, a lawless anarchist commune was formed. In the days following the police’s abandonment of the area, 911 calls for violent and sex crimes more than tripled.

Minneapolis–the epicenter of the recent George Floyd riots–also voted for a similar resolution calling for the police force to be defunded.

