Seattle’s CHAZ: Retry All Non-White Violent Convicts with Non-White Jurors

Seattle, Washington’s, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) is demanding all non-white violent convicted criminals in prison be released and retried in court by non-white jurors only.

CHAZ, formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists, has released a list of demands that seeks to defund the Seattle Police Department and use the money to retry non-white convicts, provide unrestricted voting rights to inmates, and expunge the records of convicted marijuana traffickers.

“We demand a retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime, by a jury of their peers in their community,” CHAZ organizers write.

Such a policy would mean that all non-white violent convicted criminals have their existing convictions and sentences expunged and be given new trials with non-white only jurors.

