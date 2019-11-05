Seb Gorka Banned From YouTube Just Days After Advocating For Political Censorship

Image Credits: Military Assistance / Flickr.

Sebastian Gorka had his YouTube channel terminated on Monday night just days after he advocated for Nick Fuentes to be censored for his political views.

From Mediaite:

Sebastian Gorka, the former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, was banned from YouTube on Monday seemingly over his repeated unauthorized use of Imagine Dragons songs in his livestreams.

Gorka was warned on a number of occasions by both Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and Universal Music Group to stop using the tracks.

In August, Reynolds told Gorka, “I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show,” and in October, after Gorka continued to feature the songs on his show America First, Reynolds addressed the situation again, revealing that Universal Music Group had been flagging the videos in violation to YouTube.

What a pity!

Gavin McInness of http://freespeech.tv joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the fake racist narrative being used in the American justice system and aided by the mainstream media to demonize conservative political idealism.
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

The FBI is Now Investigating 'It's Okay to be White' Posters

The FBI is Now Investigating ‘It’s Okay to be White’ Posters

U.S. News
Comments
Dan Crenshaw Suggests Criticism of Israel is Not Protected Under the First Amendment

Dan Crenshaw Suggests Criticism of Israel is Not Protected Under the First Amendment

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Is The Frontrunner: Polls Have Clinton In Dead Heat With Biden, Beating Trump

U.S. News
comments

Roger Stone’s Emergency Message To Trump

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden Gaffes: ‘Sleepy Joe, Get Off the Damn Stage’

U.S. News
comments

Comments