Sebastian Gorka at CPAC: Nunes Memo Has Led To 'Obama-Gate' Scandal

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka tore into the Obama administration on Saturday for using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to bug ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Gorka, who exited the West Wing last summer, suggested the contentious four-page memo released by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., earlier this month just barely scratched the surface of a scandal that will soon be known as “Obama-gate.”

The memo accused FBI and Justice Department officials of abusing their power, including by deliberately misleading the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to gain permission to surveil Page because of his contacts in Moscow.

