Sec of Interior: 30% Of Department Not Loyal To Trump

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said about 30 percent of his department is not loyal to him and the man who appointed him, President Donald Trump.

Speaking to the National Petroleum Council, Zinke prioritized deregulation but said the administration’s efforts are meeting resistance from within the department, the AP reports. He used the metaphor of the Interior Department as a pirate crew divided about what to do when it captures a ship.

“I got 30 percent of the crew that’s not loyal to the flag,” Zinke said. He explained that he knew the department of 70,000 was not loyal to the Trump administration when he assumed the job in March.

