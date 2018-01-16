Secession: "New California" Founders Want Independence

A group hoping to breakaway from California because of high taxes and their unhappiness with how the state is run has declared independence for “New California.”

The group’s leaders released a Declaration of Independence on Monday in the hopes that it will eventually lead to independence from the state capitol, Sacramento.

Unlike the Calexit movement, which is looking for independence from the United States for the entire state of California, the New California group wants to remain a part of the US but it no longer wants to be governed by the state of California.

“After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono party politics the State of California and many of it’s 58 Counties have become ungovernable,” the group said.

“The nature of the State becoming ungovernable has caused a decline in essential basic services such as education, law enforcement, fire protection, transportation, housing, health care, taxation, voter rights, banking, state pension systems, risons, state parks, water resource management, home ownership, infrastructure and many more.”

The proposed state would mostly consist of the state’s rural counties, while the urban areas along the Pacific coast would remain part of California. “We are going to split off like mitosis to form the 51st state to make a more perfect union,” founder Paul Preston explains in a video on the movement’s website.

Another member of the movement explained in a video that the group is concerned that the US “doesn’t do nearly enough to assimilate people from other countries and other cultures into the US and American culture.”

The group is insistent that it is following correct procedures in establishing the proposed new state under Article 4, Section 3 of the US Constitution.