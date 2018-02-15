Second Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump's Third Travel Ban

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled against the third version of President Trump’s travel ban, which restricts travel to the U.S. from eight countries that pose a significant terrorist risk, including six with majority Muslim populations.

The 9-4 ruling from the federal appeals court based in Richmond, Va., was put on hold, however, while the U.S. Supreme Court considers another travel ban case.

The high court announced last month it would hear another case out of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the travel ban, and has allowed the ban to take effect. The justices will likely hear oral arguments in April.

Read more