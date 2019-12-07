SECOND Jeffrey Epstein victim claims she had sex with Prince Andrew

A second woman who was allegedly abused by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew.

This comes after the Duke of York denied having slept with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts at the Belgravia home of Ghislaine Maxwell – who is accused of trafficking in young women for Epstein.

The second woman, who has not been named, has communicated with lawyers who are representing Epstein’s other alleged victims, The Mirror reports.

It is being decided whether these allegations will form part of a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate and a ‘rigorous investigation’ is underway, sources say.

There is nothing to suggest that the woman claims to have been coerced into sleeping with the Duke of York.

A palace spokeswoman said the latest allegations are ‘not something we would comment on.’

Johanna Sjoberg has claimed that Prince Andrew groped her breasts with a Spitting Image puppet of himself and said she is willing to testify under oath against the Duke of York.

It was today revealed that Prince Andrew was ‘particularly fond’ of having two women massaging him at once according to former friends, who revealed how models would sit on his lap at high society dinner parties.

