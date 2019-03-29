Second Major Airport Bans Chick-fil-A

An airport in New York has rejected Chick-fil-A from an upcoming food court project, making it the second airport to ban the restaurant in as many weeks.

On Friday, Democratic New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan applauded the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) for its decision to ban the restaurant from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport over so-called anti-LGBTQ practices.

Update: I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from plans for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Thank you to everyone who reached out to share their opinion. pic.twitter.com/HA5t1CjwkV — Assemblyman Sean Ryan (@SeanMRyan149) March 29, 2019

“Earlier today I spoke with the vendor of the Buffalo Airport food court project, and they informed me they will not be opening a Chick-fil-A as a part of their airport project,” Ryan wrote in a statement Friday. “A publicly financed facility like the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is not the appropriate venue for a Chick-fil-A restaurant. I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from the plans for this project. We hope in the future the NFTA will make every effort to contract with businesses that adhere to antidiscriminatory policies, and we’re confident another vendor who better represents the values of the Western New York community will replace Chick-fil-A as a part of this project in the very near future.”

The announcement comes one day after Ryan penned a statement criticizing the NFTA’s move to allow Chick-fil-A, after last week’s decision by the San Antonio city council to ban the restaurant from its city airport.

I'm disappointed in the @NFTA decision to bring a Chick-fil-A to the @BUFAirport. pic.twitter.com/zP0oIUOz3q — Assemblyman Sean Ryan (@SeanMRyan149) March 29, 2019

“I was disappointed to learn of the NFTA’s decision to introduce Chick-fil-A as a restaurant option at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport,” Ryan wrote Thursday. “Chick-fil-A has a long history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations. In fact, the San Antonio City Council recently rejected a plan to open a Chick-fil-A at the San Antonio International Airport due to the company’s discriminatory advocacy.”

A statement from Chick-fil-A to the San Antonio city council last week disputed their “misperceptions” of the company’s values, and invited them to visit any of its 32 San Antonio area restaurants.

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to investigate the San Antonio city council’s decision to ensure it does not violate discrimination laws or infringe on the religious rights of Texans.

The City of San Antonio’s decision to exclude Chick-fil-A based on the religious beliefs associated with the company and its owners is the opposite of tolerance. It’s discriminatory, and not only out of step with Texas values, but inconsistent with the Constitution and Texas law. pic.twitter.com/iOk7G9Eltv — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 28, 2019

“The Constitution’s protection of religious liberty is somehow even better than Chick-fil-A’s chicken,” Paxton wrote in a letter to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Unfortunately, I have serious concerns that both are under assault at the San Antonio airport.”

“You should also note that I have directed my office to open an investigation into whether the City’s action violates state law,” Paxton added. “I trust the City will fully cooperate with my investigation into this matter, and will abide by relevant federal and state laws in the future.”

Chick-fil-A did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.

