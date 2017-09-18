Second man arrested over London bombing is a Syrian refugee

The second man arrested in connection with the Parsons Green Tube attack is a party-loving Syrian refugee who worked as a nightclub promoter. 

Yahyah Farroukh, a 21-year-old refugee and former foster child, is registered as living at the address in Stanwell where police today conducted a search.

His arrest comes after an 18-year-old was arrested at 7.50am in Dover port on Saturday morning as he attempted to board a ferry.

The 18-year-old was fostered by Ron and Penny Jones in Sunbury-on-Thames before his arrest, as was Farroukh – though he has since left their home.

Neighbours confirmed Farroukh has been regularly seen at the Stanwell address just yards from Heathrow Airport.

