Second Migrant Caravan Gathering in Guatemala

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A second migrant caravan is forming at the Honduran border and is expected to follow the larger caravan of more than 7,000 from Central America towards the U.S.-Mexico border, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The remaining migrants in the first group are about 1,100 miles from the border town of Reynosa, which is across from McAllen, Texas, the paper reported.

Guatemalan authorities on Sunday estimated the new group — which gathered in a Guatemalan city near the border of Honduras — to be at 1,000. But the group appears to be growing. The Journal, citing estimates from church-run charities and activists, reported that the group is now made up of about 2,500. By Monday evening the group had entered the eastern Guatemalan town of Chiquimula.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

UK Readies Apocalyptic Flotilla Of Emergency Supplies In Case Of "No-Deal" Brexit

UK Readies Apocalyptic Flotilla Of Emergency Supplies In Case Of “No-Deal” Brexit

World News
Comments
Journalist: I Overheard Biased Reporters Talk About Tommy Robinson

Journalist: I Overheard Biased Reporters Talk About Tommy Robinson

World News
Comments

Bolton: Plans in the Works for Trump, Putin to Meet Next Month in Paris

World News
comments

Video: Fox News Reporter Foils Illegal Border Crossing

World News
comments

As Germany opens up for more US gas imports, Boom Bust examines reasons behind the move

World News
comments

Comments