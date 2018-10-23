Warning: Second Migrant Caravan Heads to US

A second migrant caravan of about 1,000 Hondurans is heading to the US, following the first.

The second caravan, which started in Honduras, is currently in the city of Chiquimula in southern Guatemala, and pictures reveal that, like the first caravan, the second one predominately consists of males under 35.

“The second caravan is around 200 miles behind the first, and around 1,300 miles from the nearest US border crossing, located in McAllen, Texas,” reported the Daily Mail.

The first caravan is currently in southern Mexico.