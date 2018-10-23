Warning: Second Migrant Caravan Heads to US

Image Credits: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images.

A second migrant caravan of about 1,000 Hondurans is heading to the US, following the first.

The second caravan, which started in Honduras, is currently in the city of Chiquimula in southern Guatemala, and pictures reveal that, like the first caravan, the second one predominately consists of males under 35.

The group also waved Honduran flags as they marched by Guatemalan armed forces:

“The second caravan is around 200 miles behind the first, and around 1,300 miles from the nearest US border crossing, located in McAllen, Texas,” reported the Daily Mail.

The first caravan is currently in southern Mexico.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

AP Changes Headline After Liberals Complain About Describing Illegal Caravan As ‘Army Of Migrants’

AP Changes Headline After Liberals Complain About Describing Illegal Caravan As ‘Army Of Migrants’

Globalism
Comments
Brett Kavanaugh, The Duke Lacrosse Team, and Déjà vu

Brett Kavanaugh, The Duke Lacrosse Team, and Déjà vu

Globalism
Comments

The UN’s Plans for More “Charity” Won’t Solve the World’s Problems

Globalism
comments

New Migrant Caravan Rushes to Join Main Group

Globalism
comments

America Must Take Action Against UN Invasion Or Fall

Globalism
comments

Comments