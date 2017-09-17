Second Night Of Chaos In St Louis

For the second consecutive night, peaceful daytime protests descended into late-night violence with broken windows and thrown rocks, water bottles and garbage can lids following Friday’s acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect.

Shortly before 11 p.m. at Leland and Delmar, a small group of protesters threw chunks of concrete at police and broke windows at numerous Delmar Loop businesses. A chair was thrown through the window of a Starbucks. One protester was seen hitting a police SUV with a hammer. Police made more than a half-dozen arrests witnessed by reporters, including a protester who was carried away by officers by his arms and legs.

As the chaos escalated, scores of police officers in riot gear pushed forward against the demonstrators just after 11 p.m. — about two hours after daytime protest organizers had congratulated their followers on keeping their demonstrations peaceful.

By 11:30, about 200 police officers had pushed most of the protesters out of the area and the violence and vandalism appeared to be dissipating. The sidewalks along the vibrant area of restaurants and shops were strewn with glass from broken windows.

Read more


Related Articles

The party's over: Republicans and Democrats are both finished

The party’s over: Republicans and Democrats are both finished

U.S. News
Comments
"Dangerously Vague" - New US Law Blurs The Line Between Hate Speech And Hate Crime

“Dangerously Vague” – New US Law Blurs The Line Between Hate Speech And Hate Crime

U.S. News
Comments

Update: Maryland Will Not Allow Illegal Aliens To Vote In Local Election

U.S. News
Comments

Anthony Weiner Blames Girl He Sexted For Wanting to Affect Election

U.S. News
Comments

ESPN Employee: ‘I Pretend I’m A Democrat So I Can Keep My Job’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments