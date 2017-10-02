Second Shooter? Footage Appears to Show Las Vegas Gunfire Didn't Come from 32nd Story

UPDATE: Footage from the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night appearing to show gunfire emanating from the center of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino could likely be a strobe light, according to police audio of the incident.

Posted by Juan Mejia on Sunday, October 1, 2017

In scanner audio of the event as it unfolded, an officer can be heard describing gunfire coming from “upstairs Mandalay Bay – halfway up”:

An officer in the scanner audio also indicates a strobe light is flashing from Mandalay (at 14:20).

“I haven’t seen any flashes from Mandalay but if it is coming from Mandalay there is a strobe light coming from one of the windows on the east side,” the officer says.

FBI agents reportedly stormed Room 135 on the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay hotel, and photos show two windows shot out on the edge of the right side of the building.

Watch extended footage from Facebook user Juan Mejia:

It's crazy as fuck on the 1st of the month Posted by Juan Mejia on Sunday, October 1, 2017

More on this as it develops…