SECOND terror attack in Spain

Five jihadis in fake suicide belts have been shot dead by police after they launched a second terrorist attack in a beach resort 70 miles from Barcelona – eight hours after a ‘linked’ ISIS van assault in the Catalan capital killed 13 and injured at least 100 including a three-year-old girl.

Seven people including a policeman were injured in Cambrils on the Costa Dorada where the Jihadis’ Audi A3 car overturned after ploughing through crowds on the seafront.

The terrorists bailed out clutching knives and were seen smiling and shouting taunts at police who shot them dead in the street at around 1am.

Tourists ran for their lives and hid on the beach or in seafront bars as gunshots rang out around them and holidaymaker Fitzroy Davies, from Wolverhampton, described how police gunned down one of the Cambrils attackers but he got up again and started ‘ranting and raving’.

He said: ‘He must have been on drugs. He was taunting, smiling, laughing and he carried on walking to the police, and then they gave it to him again, a couple more shots and then he fell to the ground’.

