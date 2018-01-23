Second Texas County Faces Lawsuit for Withholding Records of Noncitizens Registered to Vote

A public interest election group is threatening to sue a Texas County over its refusal to release records dealing with noncitizens on their voter rolls, the second Texas County threatened with such a lawsuit this month.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), a group that litigates to protect election integrity, sent a final notice to Harris County in Texas warning that they could face a federal lawsuit if they continued to deny the group inspection of their records related to registrants who were removed from the rolls after it was discovered that they were noncitizens.

Harris County voter registration officials previously testified that “thousands” of noncitizens were discovered every year on their rolls and were handed over to the District Attorney for prosecution. The city of Houston, the largest city in the state, and one of the most populous cities in America, is located in Harris County.

PILF requested to review the Harris County records on Dec. 1, 2017, but was denied access on Jan. 11. The county had focused its denial on the Texas Public Information Act despite PILF attempting to gain access to the information using the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

