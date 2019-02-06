Video: CNN Sh*ts On It's Own SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

An overwhelming majority of CNN viewers (of all people) registered positive reactions to President Trump’s State of The Union speech Tuesday night, prompting the network’s political director David Chalian to dismiss the poll numbers as “skewed” for the second year running.

“A very positive reaction from those who watched the speech tonight. 59 percent very positive. 17 percent somewhat positive. 23 percent negative.” Chalian noted when breaking down the numbers.

That equates to a grand total of 76 percent of viewers positively approving of the speech.

Mmmmmm, too much Trump positivity for CNN, so Chalian decided to immediately shit on the numbers.

“So I just want to stress here, for a State of the Union address, the President’s partisans, his supporters tend to turn out to watch the speech.” Chalian claimed.

“This is true of a president of either party,” he noted, adding that the poll was only conducted among people who watched the State of The Union address.

“So tonight, we saw a heavily Republican skewed audience turn out to watch the President’s speech.” Chalian concluded.

It’s the exact same scenario as last year, when Chalian sacked off CNN’s own poll when it found that viewers approved of Trump’s speech.

Here is video from last year, 2018:

Strange though that the 76% positive finding by CNN, which it claimed is a ‘skewed’ figure, is the exact same number as CBS News’s poll. I guess their poll is also fake news and was skewed by Trump supporters.