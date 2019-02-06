Second Top Virginia Democrat Admits To Wearing Blackface At Party

Virginia’s Attorney General admitted to wearing blackface at a 1980 college party when he was 19-years-old, marking the third high-ranking Democrat of the state to come under fire in a week.

“In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song,” wrote Mark Herring in a statement Wednesday.

“It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes – and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others – we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

Herring is the third Virginia Democrat to become recently embroiled in scandal.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam admitted to being in a 1984 yearbook picture featured on his page of two individuals wearing blackface and a KKK robe, sparking national uproar.

He made matters worse by walking back the admission in a bizarre press conference on Saturday, insisting he could prove he wasn’t in the photo using “facial recognition technology.”

Northam then almost moonwalked in front of the press pool after admitting to donning blackface in an entirely separate incident.

Additionally, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax was recently accused of forcing a woman to perform fellatio on him in 2004, an accusation he calls “totally fabricated.”

NBC also claimed Wednesday that Fairfax, in a private meeting discussing the allegations against him, said of his accuser, “Fuck that bitch.”

It should be noted that if Northam, Fairfax, and Herring resign, the fourth in succession would be the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, who is currently Republican Kirk Cox.

