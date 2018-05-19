Secret FBI source for Russia investigation met with three Trump advisers during campaign

In mid-July 2016, a retired American professor approached an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign at a symposium about the White House race held at a British university.

The professor took the opportunity to strike up a conversation with Carter Page, whom Trump had named a few months earlier as a foreign policy adviser.

But the professor was more than an academic interested in American politics — he was a longtime U.S. intelligence source. And, at some point in 2016, he began working as a secret informant for the FBI as it investigated Russia’s interference in the campaign, according to people familiar with his activities.

The role played by the source is now at the center of a battle that has pitted President Trump against his own Justice Department and fueled the president’s attacks on the special counsel’s investigation. In a Thursday tweet, he called the probe “a disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt.”

In recent days, Trump and his allies have escalated their claims that the FBI source improperly spied on the campaign.

Read more


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton: Santa Fe School Shooting Should Inspire ‘Soul Searching,’ Gun Control

Hillary Clinton: Santa Fe School Shooting Should Inspire ‘Soul Searching,’ Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments
Absolutely Deranged: Matthews Leads Fact-Free Gun Control Panel Filled with Churlish Rhetoric

Absolutely Deranged: Matthews Leads Fact-Free Gun Control Panel Filled with Churlish Rhetoric

U.S. News
Comments

Progressive Radio Host: Trump Shouldn’t Call MS-13 Animals

U.S. News
Comments

Trenchcoat Worn By Santa Fe School Shooter Shows Both Communist and Nazi Symbols

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Administration Reportedly to Cut Federal Funding to Planned Parenthood

U.S. News
Comments

Comments