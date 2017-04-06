Secret Service Agent Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting a Prostitute: Report

The Secret Service suspended an agent on Vice President Mike Pence’s detail after he allegedly met with a prostitute in a Maryland hotel room and was charged with solicitation, CNN reported Wednesday.

The hotel manager reportedly called authorities after noticing suspicious activity. The police arrived and caught the off-duty agent leaving the prostitute’s room.

A source told CNN it was not a sting operation.

The agent then notified the Secret Service about his arrest, CNN reports.

He did not tell the police about his job, according to CNN law enforcement sources.

