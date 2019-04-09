Secret Service Agents Say 'Good Riddance' To Director Who Proposed No Protection Of Trump Family

The ouster of Secret Service Director Randolph D. ‘Tex” Alles on Monday was not unexpected, and, in fact, was welcomed by most members of the law enforcement agency, sources tell DailyMail.com.

‘The sentiment at the agency is “good riddance,”‘ they say.

‘Alles seemed more interested in making friends with agents than fixing the problems that plague the once-proud agency,’ according to agency sources. ‘He proved to be the exact opposite of what was needed to reform the agency. ‘

His idea for trimming costs was to get rid of protection for members of the Trump family.

