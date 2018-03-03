Secret Service: Man Shot Himself Outside White House

The Secret Service confirmed Saturday that an unidentified man shot himself outside of the White House along the north fence line.

The agency tweeted Saturday that medical personnel were responding to a male victim outside the north fence line who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

President Trump, who is in Florida, was briefed shortly after the incident.

“We’re aware of the incident. The president has been briefed,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters.

