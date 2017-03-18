Secret Service stops suspect before reaching White House fence

Image Credits: nordique / Flickr.

An unidentified person on Saturday jumped a barrier in front of the White House, resulting in a full lockdown of the complex.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m., and the person failed to get over the White House fence beyond the barrier, which is referred to as “the bike racks.”

President Trump was not in the White House at the time, having left Friday for his resort home Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The incident took place on the north side of the White House, along Pennslyvania Avenue.

Last weekend, a man jumped the White House fence when Trump was in the White House. Officials said Friday the suspect was on the property for 15 minutes before being detected by the Secret Service.


