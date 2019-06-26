Secret Service Take Chicago Restaurant Employee into Custody After She Spits on Eric Trump

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News when reached by phone late Tuesday evening. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Eric Trump spoke to Breitbart News late Tuesday evening after local news reporters revealed what happened.

Mary Ann Ahern, a reporter for NBC channel 5 in Chicago, tweeted about the incident:

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

She said Eric Trump was seen leaving Aviary, which is an upscale Chicago cocktail lounge:

Eric Trump seen leaving Aviary. — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Ahern also tweeted a photo of Chicago Police Department officials assisting with the U.S. Secret Service response:

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

