Secretive App Promises to Aid Illegal Border Crossings

A secretive cell phone app is reportedly being designed to aid illegal immigration into the U.S.

Known as “Bienvenidos,” the Spanish word for “Welcome,” the app purports to help navigate the treacherous U.S.-Mexico border by alerting users to a range of obstacles and threats.

The anonymous creators of Bienvenidos attempted to pitch their app this month to numerous media outlets before suddenly reversing their announcement. A YouTube video explaining the technology was inexplicably deleted while the Bienvenidos website became password-protected.

“All content has been taken down and currently unavailable,” a message to reporters said Wednesday. “Apologies for the confusion, but we’re holding off on our announcement after all for the time being.”

According to Motherboard’s Brian Anderson, one of the journalists initially contacted by the Bienvenidos team, the technology has been heralded as “the world’s first community-based navigation app for migration.”

“What if there was a smarter way that gave people the power to freely enter and reenter the United States with just a few taps of their smartphone?” a narrator said in the now-deleted video.

In an email to Anderson, a representative for the app described the project as a tool to facilitate a simpler and safer journey into the U.S.

“Whether it’s Dreamers or DACA recipients being deported by force, or people attempting to enter the United States for the first time, Bienvenidos attempts to make border crossing simpler, safer, and faster, improving the quality of everyone’s journey,” the representative wrote.

The app will reportedly inform travelers of the best path into the U.S. by indicating objects such as fences, cameras and U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Other features will allegedly allow users to “outsmart any border wall” by providing information on “vulnerabilities and weak spots” as well as “tunneling locations.”