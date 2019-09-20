Secrets of Joker Film Leaked

Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards.

Jones lays out the true purpose of the film as well as the meanings of the previous Batman films and the archetype of the Joker as a character of mischief. Spoiler Alert!

You Are Not Even Close To Ready For The Coming Chaos


Mike Adams asks why conservatives can’t recognize the leftist call for civil war, the truth about cold fusion you haven’t heard, and how to prepare for impending chaos.


