Section of Trump's Wall Under Construction in San Diego

A 14-mile section of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is under construction in San Diego at a cost of $147 million, according to local media reports.

Construction started Friday at Border Field State Park in San Diego. The wall will stand between 18 and 30 feet tall, include an “anti-climbing” plate and replace over 14 miles of improvised border fencing built in the 1990s out of scrap metal and repurposed steel plates.

“The construction of this new substantial wall will improve overall border security, the safety and effectiveness of Border Patrol agents, the safety of the public, and will enhance the atmosphere for business and commerce in the area,” Chief of Customs and Border Patrol of San Diego Rodney Scott told Fox 4 News.

