Section of Trump's Wall Under Construction in San Diego

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN / Getty.

A 14-mile section of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is under construction in San Diego at a cost of $147 million, according to local media reports.

Construction started Friday at Border Field State Park in San Diego. The wall will stand between 18 and 30 feet tall, include an “anti-climbing” plate and replace over 14 miles of improvised border fencing built in the 1990s out of scrap metal and repurposed steel plates.

“The construction of this new substantial wall will improve overall border security, the safety and effectiveness of Border Patrol agents, the safety of the public, and will enhance the atmosphere for business and commerce in the area,” Chief of Customs and Border Patrol of San Diego Rodney Scott told Fox 4 News.

Read more


Related Articles

Judge Puts Iowa "Heartbeat" Abortion Law on Hold

Judge Puts Iowa “Heartbeat” Abortion Law on Hold

Government
Comments
Stone: D'Souza Pardon A "Signal" to Mueller

Stone: D’Souza Pardon A “Signal” to Mueller

Government
Comments

Report: Obama Admin Tried to Take Over FBI’s Investigation Into Trump Campaign

Government
Comments

George Soros Pulls Out of San Diego’s District Attorney Race

Government
Comments

SOURCES: Trey Gowdy Blocked Investigation Into FBI

Government
Comments

Comments