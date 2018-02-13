Security analyst: Europe’s politicians do not want to admit the West is in a state of war

Czech security analyst Lukas Visingr, said that Europe will see “worse” terror attacks and that the majority of the continent’s politicians don’t want to admit that the West is in a state of war.

In an interview with Czech news channel ČT24 Visingr said:

“When this new generation [of trained ISIS fighters that return] begins attacking, I think that we are in for much worse things.”

And later he added:

“The main problem is political, because the majority of European political representatives still do not want to admit the fundamental truth that the West is, simply, in a state of war and that it should behave accordingly.”