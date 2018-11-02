“Security Concerns” Keep Kavanaugh Out of Ceremonial Walk Down Supreme Court

The newest addition to the Supreme Court will reportedly forgo a traditional walk down the court’s steps due to “security concerns.”

Brett Kavanaugh allegedly plans to skip the iconic photo opportunity during next Thursday’s formal ceremony to exercise an “abundance of caution,” according to a court spokesperson.

“[The traditional walk won’t happen] out of an abundance of caution due to security concerns,” said the spokesperson to Bloomberg.

The picturesque walk down the court’s front steps by a new justice after their formal initiation has been done since 1975, starting with John Paul Stevens.

Correspondingly, earlier this week, Kavanaugh declined over $600,000 from a GoFundMe campaign intended to bolster his security.

The campaign was created by conservative blogger John Hawkins in late September to aid Kavanaugh’s security because, during that time, his family was reportedly facing “non-stop death threats.”

“What I’d like to do is raise money for Brett Kavanaugh’s family to use for security or however they see fit,” reads Hawkins’ official statement. “We live in a country where innocent until proven guilty is supposed to mean something; yet Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation is being dragged through the mud while his family is facing non-stop death threats.”

A former clerk for Judge Kavanaugh told Hawkins that the judge declined to accept the funds due to “judicial ethics restraints.”

“Justice Kavanaugh did not authorize the use of his name to raise funds in connection with the GoFundMe campaign,” reads the clerk’s statement. “He was not able to do so for judicial ethics reasons. Judicial ethics rules caution judges against permitting the use of the prestige of judicial office for fund-raising purposes.”

“Justice Kavanaugh will not accept any proceeds from the campaign, nor will he direct that any proceeds from the campaign be provided to any third party. Although he appreciates the sentiment, Justice Kavanaugh requests that you discontinue the use of his name for any fund-raising purpose.”