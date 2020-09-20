Sedition Is The New Normal

Attorney General Bill Barr told federal prosecutors to consider charging rioters and others who had committed violent crimes at protests in recent months with sedition.

Sedition, which is the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it, is serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison. It’s exactly what has happened at police stations and courthouses across the Country for months.

Of course, the mockingbird media found Barr’s suggestion preposterous.

And liberal water-carrier FBI Director Wray argued on the side of the treasonous scum terrorizing our cities and its citizens with a death toll of at least 30, roughly 800 Police officers injured, and approximately $2 billion in damage in its wake during a pandemic.

Sedition is a cancer. And its metastatic path winds up in unexpected places. Sedition can also be described as subversion of a constitution. There are many in this Country who have openly done that while suffering from self-inflicted Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What we’re seeing isn’t a redress of grievances. Criticism of the government is a part of our First Amendment. What’s actually happening now is that concerned Americans are being punished for speaking out against those with the power to carry out subversion of our Constitution – people like Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris.

So when the Attorney General and the Executive office are largely criticized for pointing out the treason, you have to ask yourself: How far gone is this Republic?

