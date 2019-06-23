Sedition: Ocasio-Cortez Gives Illegal Aliens Tips on How to Evade ICE Raids

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted out a few tips on Saturday to illegal aliens looking to evade sweeps conducted by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Warning: The Trump admin is expected to begin ICE raids across the country TOMORROW, targeting people for round up. NOW is the time for us to come together: – Check in w/ your neighbors

– Share “Know Your Rights” info

– If you see ICE, report to @UNITEDWEDREAM 1-844-363-1423 https://t.co/UgWK0Km3sl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

“Warning: The Trump admin is expected to begin ICE raids across the country TOMORROW, targeting people for round up,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in the Saturday tweet.

The self-described Democratic socialist then linked to tweets from Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and United We Dream— both organizations which posted the locations of the suspected ICE raids.

“NOW is the time for us to come together: – Check in w/ your neighbors – Share “Know Your Rights” info – If you see ICE, report to @UNITEDWEDREAM 1-844-363-1423,” the post continued.

