See All Three Bill Gates Expose Films in One Place

Image Credits: Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen.

Watch these powerful videos below that uncover the true agenda of Bill Gates and why you should be skeptical of “solutions” pushed by the establishment. Start with the first video below, and then watch the second and third video in the series:

Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid

Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World

How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

BONUS! Also watch the video:

And see the MASTERPIECE video that exposed it all: Endgame

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Trump Addresses Mounting US Food Shortages, Plus New Film Devastates Bill Gates

Watch Live: Trump Addresses Mounting US Food Shortages, Plus New Film Devastates Bill Gates

Special Reports
Comments
AG Barr Says No Criminal Indictment for Obama Expected: America’s Ticked! Live Shows 5/18/20

AG Barr Says No Criminal Indictment for Obama Expected: America’s Ticked! Live Shows 5/18/20

Special Reports
Comments

Bill Gates Calls For Pandemic 2

Special Reports
Comments

Trump Never Pushed A Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

Special Reports
Comments

Married Couple Snatched From Home By Canadian Thought Police

Special Reports
Comments

Comments