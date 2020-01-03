See For Yourself: Hollywood Stars Become Geopolitical Experts Overnight

Some of America’s top entertainers have suddenly been bestowed with an abundance of knowledge when it comes to diplomacy in the Middle East.

Following President Trump’s drone strike that killed top Iranian General Soleimani, Hollywood liberals took to Twitter to criticize the attack.

Of all people, Meathead is lecturing the country on foreign policy and strategical military decisions!

Meathead, AKA Rob Reiner, says if we don’t impeach Trump Americans will “have to learn Russian or get blown the fuck up.”

Don’t know about you but I feel very secure in the knowledge that, as things heat up with Iran, we have a stable genius at the helm. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 3, 2020

What a horrible sinking feeling. Having a Commander-In-Chief who you know is a Pathological Liar trying to justify striking the heart of Iran’s military. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 3, 2020

Here’s where we are: Putin backs up loans to Trump. Trump gives Putin, not US, a heads up on Iran attack. But Judge allows Parnas to share info with Congress. Time to get this MF outta here before we all have learn Russian or get blown the fuck up! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 3, 2020

Alec Baldwin suggested Trump is trying to distract the country from impeachment.

Start a war to eclipse an impeachment? pic.twitter.com/eeUjQC5XFy — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 3, 2020

Author Stephen King mocked Trump for allegedly being “too chickenshit to go to Vietnam.”

The guy ginning up this new conflict is the same guy who was too chickenshit to go to Vietnam. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2020

It’s a war about politics. Shameful and dangerous. https://t.co/zQkR3nw904 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2020

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker, called Trump’s decision “pathetic.”

Nostradamus must be green with envy. "I believe he will attack Iran sometime prior to the election because he thinks that's the only way he can get elected. Isn't it pathetic?" Couldn't agree more and to answer your question: Yes, it IS pathetic.#PatheticIMPOTUSWagsTheDog https://t.co/36dyJyrAAA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 3, 2020

Vocal Trump-hater Rosie O’Donnell called Trump a “traitor” and said, “remove this idiot!”

off to war – god help us #RemoveTrump — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 3, 2020

OUR NATIONAL SECURITY IS IN SERIOUS DANGER. WE DONT TWEET OUT THINGS THAT PUT OUR TROOPS IN DANGER! GET THE TRUMPS OUT! VOTE OUT EVERY REPUBLICAN ENABLER. https://t.co/Tz4i7MMbBR — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 3, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei said, “The president is a madman whose reckless actions are going to lead to violence, bloodshed and war if unchecked.”

Actually, that will happen in Nov 2020 by way of our election. https://t.co/nHxwZuyCSk — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 3, 2020

Trump's assassination of a top Iranian leader will lead to reprisals against American citizens and forces in the Middle East, as well as against our allies. What will Trump do in response? Likely more military action. This is how it escalates. And Trump has no plan or strategy. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 3, 2020

The president is a madman whose reckless actions are going to lead to violence, bloodshed and war if unchecked. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 3, 2020

Hello fellow Americans. Do you know this man? Did you know he was your enemy? What? Never heard of him? By the end of today you will be trained to hate him. You will be glad Trump had him assassinated. You will do as you are told. Get ready to send your sons &daughters off 2 war pic.twitter.com/8CprNDMgTf — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2020

War is good. War is a necessary distraction. War is peace. Trump is our Commander! Shhhh…sleep…there was no collusion…it was a perfect call…I just shot a man on 5th Ave just because I can…I’m sorry, but due to this national emergency we’ve had to postpone the election.. pic.twitter.com/opNGx808Lk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2020

He has set it up so that not one Allie we have ever had will come to America’s aid all for Putin he is a war criminal and people are going to die he has put us in a war to stop from being impeached blood is on all the hands of the GOP who have put soulless party over America. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 3, 2020

This is what putin wants! Chaos in the world! Trump is his puppet but this helps forget about his impeachment!! https://t.co/JNCb6FbIrZ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 3, 2020

he's got to go … https://t.co/hmcrQJeyIt — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 3, 2020

Trump starting a war at the beginning of the election year is the least surprising thing I’ve ever seen him do. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 3, 2020

There’s a tweet for everything. Holy shit. https://t.co/q1AstkSzvf — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 3, 2020

Please read Impeach, The Case Against Donald Trump by @neal_katyal and my son, @SammyKoppelman. The book clearly and cleanly and without drama, lays out the case, reminds us why Impeachment is what we need to focus on, not a Trumped-up war. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) January 3, 2020

Yo, did this dipshit just start a full-on war with Iran? With an air strike in neighboring Iraq, where the consequences of 17 years of war are still on fire? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 3, 2020

Nonsense propaganda. Shameless. Insulting to critical thinking. And a handy precedent for other rogue criminal leaders around the world. 2020 is the new 2003. https://t.co/VKgZBPkz3y — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 3, 2020

He’s a narcissist. He’s in trouble. So he’s starting a war. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 3, 2020

If a war with Iran does commence, perhaps Trump should seek the advice of the multitude of experts walking down Sunset Boulevard.

Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!