Documentary producer Gabe Hoffman announced a free screening of “An Open Secret” on the Alex Jones Show Friday, a movie exposing the underground sex rings in the film industry.

“An Open Secret” was already available for free through Sunday Oct 22 to celebrate the courage of victims exposing Harvey Weinstein publicly, but in light of all the other courageous survivors of child sexual abuse in Hollywood coming forward since then, they’ve extended this through October 31st!