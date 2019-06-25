See The Video Google Censored Exposing Their Plans To Steal The 2020 Election

Project Veritas released a bombshell, Rosetta stone video on Monday showing Google executives openly talking about stealing the 2020 election.

Google deleted the video from YouTube within 24 hours.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe says even more Google insiders are set to speak out against the tech giant’s liberal agenda.

“All of these people are coming to me in the last 24 hours – more insiders,” said O’Keefe.

Watch The Alex Jones Show live by clicking this link and watch Monday’s interview with James O’Keefe below.


