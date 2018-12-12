See The World's Most Suppressed Videos Here! China Demands Christians Renounce Their Faith

Why is it that the United States is consistently involving itself in religious and cultural wars in other countries, but says nothing as China rounds up Christians and demands they renounce their faith in Christ?
Canadian Councilman Wants To Make Christmas Less Christian In Order To Not Offend Muslims
“Smart” Devices Aging Childrens’ Brains
President Trump Embarrasses Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi In Oval Office Meeting
Baby It’s Cold Outside Returns To Radio After Listener Outcry
Kavanaugh & Roberts Sell Out to Planned Parenthood
This Is Why Google Wants To Deplatform Alex Jones
Is Kanye West Really A Genius Or Is It Fake News?