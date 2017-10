Giggle, if you must: Uranus will be out in all its blue-green glory the night of Oct. 19.

It could be bright enough to see with a naked eye, NASA said. If not, binoculars should do the trick. Those with a telescope could see Uranus all month.

Find Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun, by looking into the southeast sky. It’s in the constellation Pisces, the fish.

