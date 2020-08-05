See It: Netanyahu Threatened in 2018 to Bomb Hezbollah Missile Site in Beirut Warehouse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of Hezbollah missile sites in downtown Beirut in a warehouse that happens to be near or the exact location of Tuesday’s devastating explosion, according to resurfaced footage of a 2018 UN speech.

Netanyahu stressed that Hezbollah was using the locals as “human shields” given the sites’ locations in the densely populated city.

“Here’s a picture worth a thousand missiles,” said Netanyahu. “Here’s the first missile site, it’s in the Uzai neighborhood on the water’s edge.”

“Hezbollah is deliberately using the innocent people of Beirut as human shields.”

Just yesterday, President Trump said the incident looked like an attack, based on counsel he had with his generals.

REPORTER: Are you confident the #Beirut explosion was an attack? PRESIDENT TRUMP: "…I've met with some of our great generals & they seem to feel that it was." — "They would know better than I would. They seem to think … it was a bomb of some kind, yes." pic.twitter.com/2MjVRqAoKE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020



“…I’ve met with some of our great generals & they seem to feel that it was,” said Trump. “They would know better than I would.

“They seem to think … it was a bomb of some kind, yes.”



